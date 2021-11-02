Man headed to trial for murder, attempted murder

Nov. 2—A Sparks, Nevada, man is headed to trial for second-degree murder and attempted murder after a preliminary hearing on Friday, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.

Anthony Teglia, 28, has been in custody since November 2020 for allegedly stabbing Cody Stratton, 26, of Yuba City, to death and injuring Jaylon Deas, 24, of Yuba City. On Nov. 25, 2020, officers responded to the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, for a fight in the street involving several people, one of them brandishing a knife.

Stratton was found in the street with stab wounds, was treated by medical personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene. Deas suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. Teglia fled the scene before officers arrived but was located in the Sacramento area.

On Friday, Sutter County Superior Court Judge David Ashby ruled that enough evidence had been presented to hold Teglia to answer on all charges. Yuba City Police Department Officer Kenny Sowles, Detective Charn Singh, Officer Carlton Braley, Sgt. David Santanna, and Community Service Officer Karen Duck testified during the hearing. The defense did not call any witnesses.

Teglia is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment on the information.