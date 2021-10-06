Man headed to trial for murder in hit-and-run

Oct. 6—A Sacramento man is headed to trial for murder, evading a peace officer causing death, hit-and-run, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and driving on a suspended license.

Dominik Cash, 28, was arrested in January after he allegedly traveled south on Highway 70 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passed double yellow lines. He entered Marysville and despite a successful spike strip deployment, continued at high speeds into the intersection of B Street and Ninth Street. He allegedly ran a red light and broadsided a vehicle heading east on Ninth Street. Dawn Ritter, 55, of Marysville, was killed in the collision.

On Friday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin ruled Cash could face a trial on all but one count at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing. Scrogin ruled there was not enough evidence presented to prove Cash was impaired from marijuana at the time of driving, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt.

In May, Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled that Cash was fit to stand trial after the defense previously declared a doubt as to Cash's mental health. Court proceedings were suspended between March and May to allow time for a court-appointed psychologist to determine if Cash was mentally competent.

During Friday's preliminary hearing, California Highway Patrol Investigator Kari Lane, CHP officers Terry Uhrich and Skylar Eckerfield, Marysville Police Department Sgt. Joe Liebman, and Yuba County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gareth Watkins testified.

Cash will next appear in court for his arraignment on the information on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. Cash remained in custody and is ineligible for bail.