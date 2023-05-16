Man heading to prison after firing nearly 70 shots at police, into neighbors’ home during standoff

A Marietta man was sentenced to prison for 35 years after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

According to Cobb County police, he shot at police and his neighbors during an hours-long standoff in 2020.

Donald Wellborn was arrested after police said he shot at his neighbors’ homes leaving them riddled with bullets.

Detectives told Channel 2 Action News they found 68 spent shell casings, 32 guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside his home after the standoff.

Police said they first received 911 calls around 5:30 a.m. about gunshots from the Newcastle neighborhood off Post Oak Tritt Road in Marietta.

Officials spoke with Welborn’s wife and daughter, who stated that Welborn was intoxicated and shot at the ceiling and ceiling fan.

Wellborn’s wife and daughter were able to escape the home unharmed.

When officers arrived, they said the man was shooting inside and outside the home.

Officers attempted to speak with Welborn by cell phone, trying to get him to come out of the house. Police said Welborn threatened to shoot at the officers if he was not left alone. Welborn then began to shoot at officers with multiple firearms over a short period of time.

The CCPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team took over the scene, and after an hours-long standoff, Welborn surrendered and was taken into custody.

