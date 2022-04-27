Man heads to Cambria court, accused of stealing money from beer vendor where he worked

Apr. 27—A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, charged with stealing money from D&J's Beer and Tobacco in Richland Township after an audit showed more than $94,000 in missing funds, authorities said.

Richland Township police charged James Russell Miller Jr., 40, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, with felony counts of theft by failure to make required disposition or funds received and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, on June 9, 2021, the owner of the Scalp Avenue business contacted police, alleging that he had video of Miller stealing money.

The owner gave police several items, including Miller's time cards and videos on Aug. 2, 2021. Erie Insurance gave police the results of a forensic audit showing $94,671 missing, the affidavit said.

The thefts were done by using canceled and returned sales while Miller worked at the shop.

Police interviewed Miller on March 22, when he reportedly admitted to taking money by fraudulent returns and canceled transactions, but "adamantly denied" taking the stated amount of missing funds.

Miller admitted to taking between $100 and $250 each shift in 2021.

He is free on $20,000 unsecured bond.