Man heads to Cambria court, accused of assaulting city police officer

Mar. 25—A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a police officer who arrested him for violating a protection from abuse order, authorities said.

Kirtshawn Arron Curry, 44, of the 400 block of Golde Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

According to a complaint affidavit, Curry approached a Johnstown police officer, who was monitoring traffic on Napoleon Street on March 15, saying he had just been pepper-sprayed by a friend of the woman he was arguing with at the Sheetz store in Kernville.

Police determined that the woman Curry argued with had a PFA order against him, the affidavit said.

Police placed Curry in a patrol car, where he allegedly kicked the door and window. Police said they needed to drag Curry from the patrol car into the Public Safety Building, on Washington Street, and into a cell.

Curry allegedly kicked an officer several times.

Curry is free on bond.