Man heads to prison after 13-year-old found in locked shed in Davidson County

A man has been sentenced to prison after a 13-year-old girl abducted from Texas was found in a North Carolina shed back in March, according to the Charlotte Observer.

In March, the Davidson County sheriff said FBI agents found her in a shed at a home on Lynwood Southmont Road on March 10. The shed was locked from the outside, he said.

Jorge Camacho, 34, faced several felony charges in the teen’s disappearance and was given a $1.2 million bond. He’s now been sentenced to prison, prosecutors told the Charlotte Observer.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: 13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found alive in NC shed

Camacho was sentenced to 29 years in prison for child sex crimes and first-degree kidnapping, the newspaper reports.

The Observer learned the case involved an Alford plea, which is when the defendant pleads guilty to a charge while maintaining innocence.

The FBI discovered the teen had been communicating with her abductor through social media beforehand. Investigators said the chats were “consistent with grooming and enticement,” and said Camacho reportedly convinced the teen to leave her home.

Camacho allegedly picked her up in the Dallas area and authorities later discovered he had taken her to Davidson County.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Sheriff: 13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found alive in NC shed)