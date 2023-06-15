Man heads to trial court: Claims he shot at his wife's flower pots because he was angry

WINDBER — A Bedford County man accused of firing at least two rounds into an occupied house along Hollow Road in Ogle Township at 6 p.m. June 4 will face several felony offenses in Somerset County Court.

Dustin Howsare, 37, New Paris, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge William Seger in Windber.

Windber Magisterial Office where preliminary hearings are held.

Police learned of the alleged incident in a phone call to 911 from the victims who had fled the house, according to state police.

While state police from Somerset and Bedford counties were at the scene in Ogle Township, Howsare was spotted driving past the residents in a white pickup. He was stopped and arrested about 1/8 mile away, police said.

"While at the scene I observed two spent 9mm casings in the driveway directly in front of the residence. I also observed several spent casings inside the resident," according to Trooper Matthew Montag in a probable-cause affidavit.

Howsare later told police he fired two rounds in the driveway, shooting at his wife's flower pots because he was angry at her. "He denied shooting at anyone in the house." He also told police that once inside the house he shot several items that his wife cared about, Montag wrote.

Police seized a Polymer 80 9mm handgun, green and tan in color with an empty magazine, seen in Howsare's vehicle. A fully loaded revolver was seen in plain view in the vehicle and was also seized, he wrote.

One of the alleged victims told police the firearm used was his and that Howsare had stolen it from him several days prior, according to the affidavit.

The victims told police that after the defendant pulled into the driveway of the residence "at a high rate of speed" they heard him yelling and then heard several gunshots.

"One victim related she saw wood chips flying from the wall from the impact of the rounds," Montag wrote.

Howsare then entered the residence and told them to leave. One of the victims gave police a 9mm bullet they found on the floor of the residence as they were leaving.

"The hollow point bullet had wood embedded at the end of it," Montag wrote.

A hollow-point bullet expands on impact, causing a more lethal hit without penetrating further than necessary.

Howsare is charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. He is also charged with two counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, a felony, and one count each of receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license, both felonies, along with simple assault, a misdemeanor.

His bail was changed Wednesday from $50,000 secured to $50,000 unsecured by President Judge D. Gregory Geary at the trial court level shortly after the time his preliminary hearing was set before Seger. The original $50,000 secured bail was set by District Judge Susan Mankamyer at his arraignment on the charges June 5 and not changed by Seger Wednesday. What this means is Howsare is free to help prepare for his defense with his attorney Matthew Zatko of Somerset.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: He fired two rounds at his wife's flower pots because he was angry