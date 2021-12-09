Man heads to trial in Somerset County accused of robbery at gunpoint

Dec. 9—WINDBER — A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint inside an apartment in Windber last month, authorities said.

Shawn A. Wallace, 34, of the 200 block of Cooper Avenue, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Windber police, Wallace and another man allegedly forced their way into an apartment in the 700 block of Main Street on Nov. 11, pointed a gun at a man, struck him in the head with the gun, stole his PlayStation 5 game console and $25 from his wallet and broke his iPad.

The gunman asked the victim if "he wanted to die," the complaint said.

The victim reportedly knew one of the robbers as "P." The victim had P's phone number and with the help of Richland Township police, Windber police were able to trace the number to Wallace, they said.

Wallace is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Wallace is being held in the Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond.