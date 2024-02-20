Man heard a ‘loud pop,’ then realized he’d been shot while driving on I-664, police say

A man is injured after he was shot in Interstate 664 in Hampton, state police say.

According to state police, a man called authorities at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and said he had been involved in a shooting. Police say that a preliminary investigation showed that the man had been driving northbound on I-664 in the far left lane behind a school bus, which was traveling in the center lane. He told police that a black sedan tried to merge into his lane to bypass the school bus but was unsuccessful.

The victim said the sedan then pulled up next to the victim, and he heard “a loud pop,” police said. He then realized he had been shot in the lower part of his body. Police say the sedan then traveled in the northbound lanes exiting towards Interstate 64 westbound. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

State police are seeking the public’s assistance for witnesses who may have seen the two vehicles at the time the sedan tried to the school bus. Anyone traveling northbound this morning at or around 6:23 a.m. that may have information on the shooting are encouraged to contact state police at 804-750-8788 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

