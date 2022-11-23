Man hears loud ‘pop,’ realizes he’d been shot by person outside KC Northland business

A man told police that he was shot by someone he had an “interaction” with outside a Kansas City Northland business late Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Police responded to the shooting about 9:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of North Oak Trafficway in Kansas City, North, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim told arriving officers that he had gone outside and had an interaction with the assailant. The victim said he heard a loud “pop” and realized he’d been shot, Becchina said.

The victim retreated back inside the business and the assailant sped away in a vehicle. It was not known which direction the assailant fled. The victim was taken to a hospital were he was listed in stable condition.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).