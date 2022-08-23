Man ‘heavily under the influence’ punched in face by homeowner after walking into house

Investigators in Clallam County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who entered a stranger’s home through an unlocked door.

The man, who appeared to be “heavily under the influence,” climbed into a back yard in the Gales Addition area near Port Angeles and then entered a house through a back door, according to a neighborhood watch alert released by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The startled homeowner punched the intruder in the face.

The man fled before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office reminded people that it is a good idea to keep your doors locked even when you are at home.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262 or leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.clallam.net/cnmaster-c/nwformeml.php.

