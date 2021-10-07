Man held on $100K cash bond in fatal OWI

Oct. 6—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is being held in the Clark County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond after police say he had illegal drugs in his system when he fatally struck a cyclist on 10th Street in August.

Joseph D. Scales, 44, was charged Sept. 28 with a level 4 felony for causing death when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance in his system and a class C misdemeanor for operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance or its metabolite in his system. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail two days later.

Court records show police responded to the 2000 block of East 10th Street just before 6 a.m. Aug. 25 when a witness called to report an unresponsive man in the roadway. The caller said he was not breathing and CPR had been started.

On arrival, officers found a man later identified as Charles Cooper who was unresponsive and had blood coming from his head. His bicycle was nearby and the rear wheel was bent as if it had been struck by a car. The first officers administered CPR until EMS arrived. Cooper was taken to University of Louisville Health where he later died from his injuries.

Scales was still on scene and told police he had been heading eastbound on 10th Street at about 40 or 42 miles per hour when he hit Cooper, who he said may have been cutting across the lanes of traffic. He did not see the victim or any reflectors on the bike and wasn't aware he was in the road until almost exactly when he hit him.

When read his rights about consenting to a chemical test, the reports shows that Scales became nervous and said he had smoked marijuana and drank a small amount of alcohol the night before. However he answered that he did not believe he was still intoxicated and officers at the scene say he didn't appear to be.

As police prepared to get a warrant for a blood draw on Scales, he consented to give a sample and was taken to Clark Memorial Health. Investigators received the toxicology results Sept. 23, which showed the defendant had in his system just after the crash a Blood Alcohol Content of .034%. It also showed he had both amphetamine and methamphetamine is his system that morning.

Scales appeared for an initial hearing Oct. 1 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3 where hid bond was set at $100,000 cash and a not guilty plea entered on his behalf. The prosecutor's office also filed a notice of intent to seek habitual offender status. Scales has was convicted of felonies for possession of methamphetamine in Vanderburgh County in 2017, Daviess County in 2010 and convicted of possession of a chemical reagent used to manufacture drugs in Pike County in 2010.

He has a pretrial conference set for Nov. 16 with a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 26.