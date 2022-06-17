Man held on 2 attempted murder charges escaped custody in Jasper Co. What we know

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert in the early morning hours Friday that an inmate being held on two attempted murder charges had escaped custody.

Tyrek Davion Fraizer, 21, escaped while being transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the alert said at 1:10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said it was searching for Frazier in the area of Carters Mill and Tillman roads.

At 1:44 a.m., another alert said the search was suspended: “It is believed Fraizer received a ride out of the area.”

It was not immediately clear whether Fraizer was found or is believed to have left the county. The Sheriff’s Office said he was not armed at the time of his escape.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, call 843-726-7779, Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7519, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This story will update as more information becomes available.