Man held on $250,000 bond in Glastonbury gun, drug case

Oct. 21—GLASTONBURY — A West Hartford man is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond as a result of a Tuesday morning incident in which, police say, he dropped a gun during an argument on Main Street and later threw it in Salmon Brook as he left the scene.

Kijuan Terrell, 36, is facing a felony count of evidence tampering in the case and three felony gun charges, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a handgun, and carrying a pistol without a permit, records show.

He is also facing misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace, according to the records.

Police initially imposed the $250,000 bond after arresting Terrell, and a judge left it unchanged when he appeared Wednesday in Manchester Superior Court, records indicate. He is due back in court Nov. 30.

Police say the incident was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 2801 Main St., Bruegger's Bagels. Terrell was arrested at 2759 Main St., Best Cleaners, according to police.

Police say they recovered the gun and determined that it was stolen.

