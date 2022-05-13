Man held on $500,000 bond for 2021 crash that killed Streetsboro motorcyclist

Portage County Courthouse 203 W Main St, Ravenna, OH 44266

A $500,000 bond has been ordered for a Cincinnati man facing charges in connection with a July 2021 crash that killed a Streetsboro man on a motorcycle on Route 14 in Streetsboro.

Not guilty pleas were entered for Jermaine D. McGee Jr., 25, to charges in a grand jury indictment during his arraignment before Judge Laurie J. Pittman in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Friday.

Streetsboro police said the call for the crash came in at 11:29 p.m. on July 5 after McGee allegedly made a U-turn while eastbound in a Honda Civic on Route 14, a little past the Ohio Turnpike. Police said Griffiths' westbound motorcycle collided with the Honda and Griffiths, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected.

More: Motorcyclist critically injured in Streetsboro crash Monday night dies

Griffiths was flown by helicopter to UH Cleveland Medical Center, where he died the next day. No injuries were reported to McGee.

More: Fiancée of Streetsboro man killed in crash in July questions why charges took nine months

McGee is charged with first- and second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, as well as operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse and driving under suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors, and minor misdemeanor failure to yield right of way.

The indictment was filed April 12 and a warrant was issued for McGee's arrest. He was booked into Portage County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to a jail booking log. Conditions if released on bond is he is to neither possess nor consume alcohol and would be on house arrest while wearing an electronic device to monitor both his location and alcohol use.

A jury trial is scheduled for July 19. A status conference and pretrial hearing is scheduled on June 28 and a pretrial hearing on July 13.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Man held on $500,000 bond for crash that killed Streetsboro man