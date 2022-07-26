Man held on $60,000 cash bail after allegedly running over pedestrians in Raymond

Jul. 26—A man is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $60,000 cash bail as he faces felony charges for allegedly running over a woman near Sebago Lake on Sunday.

Jose Recinos-Gil, 31, is charged with aggravated criminal OUI, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. Court documents show he had an initial appearance Monday afternoon before a judge, but he did not enter a plea and will not be required to do so unless a grand jury indicts him. A defense attorney appointed to represent him did not respond to a voicemail Monday afternoon.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on the access road to Tassel Top Beach in Raymond.

Recinos-Gil was driving a GMC Acadia down a hill on the paved portion of the road when he struck two pedestrians, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The SUV continued down the hill "driving over one of the victims," according to the release.

Christina Amoroso, 42, of Windham was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. A hospital spokeswoman said on Monday that she was in fair condition. The woman she was walking with, 21-year-old Megan Anderson of Sebring, Florida, was also hit and was hospitalized with minor injuries. The hospital was unable to provide an update on Anderson's condition Monday.

An affidavit filed at the Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday said Recinos-Gil was on the scene when police arrived. A witness told Deputy Hunter Smith that the driver appeared to be intoxicated, and Recinos-Gil told police that he had consumed three drinks. The deputy transported Recinos-Gil to a local police department and conducted field sobriety tests and a breath test, which said his blood alcohol content was 0.2 percent, more than twice the 0.08 legal limit to operate a vehicle.

The sheriff's office originally provided a different last name for Recinos-Gil. Chief Deputy Naldo Gagno said Monday that Recinos-Gil initially provided police with a false name — but Gagno did not elaborate and the affidavit does not include additional information about that allegation. Recinos-Gil's address is not listed in the complaint; he told police he had a driver's license in El Salvador but had lived in the United States for eight years. When asked, he also told police he is not a citizen. His immigration status is not clear in the report; a person can be in the United States legally without citizenship.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 1.