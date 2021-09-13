Man held on charges in carjacking of elderly woman in East Windsor

Sep. 13—A Springfield man is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond while facing accusations he shoplifted from the Walmart in East Windsor, crashed his mother's car while fleeing, then tried to carjack a woman outside a fast food restaurant across the street and succeeded in a second carjacking.

In the most serious part of the June 26, 2020 incident, Adriel Calderon, 31, is accused of pulling a woman in her 70s from the second car, causing her pain in her arm, neck, and lower back.

Calderon is facing felony counts of second-degree larceny, attempted second-degree larceny, and first-degree threatening in the incident, as well as charges of robbery by carjacking and attempted robbery by carjacking.

Calderon is also facing misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, sixth-degree larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief as well as motor vehicle counts of evading responsibility and driving without a license.

East Windsor police arrested Calderon on April 12 and he has been in jail since then, records show. He is being held at the New Haven Correctional Center and is next due Oct. 13 in Hartford Superior Court.

East Windsor police Detective Scott M. Roberts recounts the following in an arrest warrant affidavit:

Surveillance video at the Walmart Superstore on Prospect Hill Road showed a man entering without a bag, then leaving through the pet section with a black bag or backpack. Video showed that the suspect crashed the car while trying to leave the parking lot, then grabbed the black bag from the car and ran toward Prospect Hill Road.

Soon afterward, there were reports of a vehicle theft outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell restaurant across the street.

A woman who was sitting in the passenger's seat of a sport utility vehicle in the restaurant parking lot while her husband was inside told police a man opened the driver's door and told her, "Get out of the car." When she refused, he said, "Get out of the car before I pull my gun!"

The suspect then started the vehicle and put it in reverse, but she put it back in park, beeped the horn, and yelled at the suspect as she pulled the keys from the ignition and threw them out the window.

The suspect got out and picked up the keys, got back in, restarted the SUV, and crashed it into another vehicle while backing out. He put the vehicle in drive and began to leave the lot, but the woman threw it into park again, at which point the suspect got out and ran toward the restaurant.

Video surveillance corroborated the woman's account, also showing that the suspect had left a black backpack in the parking lot and ran to get it after getting out of the SUV.

The video shows that he then ran to a car occupied by a woman over age 70, pulled her out, and drove away in the car. A bystander followed the car to Interstate 91 northbound.

The elderly carjacking victim told police that she was stunned when the man opened her driver's door and yelled at her to get out. In addition to the injuries she suffered in the incident, she told police, her $40 cellphone was damaged beyond repair.

Registration information on the car abandoned in the Walmart lot led police to Calderon's mother, who told Springfield officers that her son had the vehicle.

Springfield police also promptly found the car stolen in the restaurant parking lot and detained a person matching the suspect's description. But when the elderly carjacking victim was brought to Springfield, she was only 60% certain the suspect was the carjacker.

Still, Springfield police arrested the suspect, Calderon, on charges relating to conduct in their city.

East Windsor police got additional evidence tying Calderon to the crimes in their town from a Springfield video game store where he had sold items stolen from Walmart.

