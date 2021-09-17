Man held after death of cat

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Sep. 16—BEVERLY — A Beverly man arrested earlier this month after neighbors found him singing and dancing around his dead cat was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

Sean Gilberto Ryan, 45, of 13 Edwards St., is facing a charge of animal cruelty after a necropsy concluded that Ryan had repeatedly stomped on the head of his cat, "Tigger," on the afternoon of Sept. 2.

Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan said the actions of Ryan were "bizarre and violent" and without knowing what led to the behavior, he was not confident Ryan would obey any conditions of release.

Ryan's attorney and a neighbor contend that the cat was struck and killed by a passing car.

"This is somebody that loves his cat," said neighbor Janelle Costa, who testified in support of releasing Ryan.

Costa said she overheard a man nearby saying the cat had been hit by a car.

But prosecutor April Pagliarulo said that's not what happened to Tigger — and that Ryan himself told witnesses he had killed the cat, while smiling.

She — and later the judge — also questioned the credibility of Costa, saying no witnesses reported that the cat was hit by a car. Instead, a veterinarian who conducted a necropsy found that the cat had died slowly from blunt force trauma consistent with being stepped on and stomped on multiple times.

"The injuries would be different if the cat had been hit by a car," Pagliarulo told Brennan.

The prosecutor cited a long criminal record, stretching across at least 10 pages, including past violence, threats, multiple restraining orders and jail terms.

But more concerning, said the prosecutor, was the fact that after eight years without being arrested, Ryan "went from zero to 100."

Witnesses told police they believe Ryan was smoking some sort of substance prior to the incident.

Ryan's attorney, Michael Splaine, said he doesn't believe the reports by the veterinarian are conclusive and said he plans to hire his own expert to investigate Tigger's death.

"Mr. Ryan loved the cat," said Splaine, who asked the judge to release Ryan on conditions.

But without knowing what precipitated the incident, Brennan said he did not know what conditions he could put in place. He also pointed to Ryan's history of violence and of violating court orders.

Ryan will remain in custody until trial, barring an appeal.

Pagliarulo said prosecutors are considering presenting the case to a grand jury for indictment, which could expose Ryan to up to seven years in prison if convicted of animal cruelty.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

