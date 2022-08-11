Man held on domestic assault, violation and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 11—Police held Michael Christopher Avritt, 31, on felony domestic abuse no contact order violation and domestic assault at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday at 1319 S. Broadway.

Damage, theft reported

A garage window was broken and a gas can missing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 17098 830th Ave. in Glenville.

Bank account emptied

Deputies received a report at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday of a bank account of a person in the Freeborn County jail that was emptied.

Theft reported

A backpack and a toy were reported stolen at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday at 2751 E. Main St.

Break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a vehicle was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St. The report stated nothing appeared to be missing, but there was damage.

Fire reported

A possible mechanical fire was reported at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at 2850 E. Main St.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday of a Medicare scam of an Albert Lea resident.]

Xbox stolen

Police received a report at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday of an Xbox that was stolen on the 200 block of West College Street.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Juan Manuel Bueno Guzman, 27, on local warrants at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday at 2401 Clayton Ave.

1 turns self in on warrant

Miguel Angel Munos, 34, reportedly turned himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Recommended Stories