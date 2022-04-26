Man held in East Hartford fight that left victim disabled

Apr. 26—A man who frequented an East Hartford rooming house is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond while facing accusations that he repeatedly stomped on the head of a man who was lying on the floor after a fight, leaving him with permanently disabling brain injuries.

Kemari L. Sutton, 26, whose address is listed as unknown in court records, is charged with first-degree assault in the Oct. 2 incident at the Church Corners Inn rooming house at 860 Main St.

Sutton, who was arrested March 31, is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center and is next due May 20 in Hartford Superior Court, records show.

SERIOUS ASSAULT

DEFENDANT: Kemari L. Sutton, 26, address unknown.

CHARGE: First-degree assault in Oct. 2 fight at the Church Corners Inn rooming house on Main Street in East Hartford that left victim permanently disabled with traumatic brain injuries.

STATUS: Held on $750,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center; next due May 20 in Hartford Superior Court.

The rooming house's property manager told police that Sutton didn't live at the Church Corners Inn but was always there, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Detective Frank Napolitano.

Police officers responding to the report of the Oct. 2 assault found the victim "unconscious on the ground with obvious trauma to his face," Napolitano wrote.

One officer watched surveillance video of part of the incident, which shows the victim lunging at the man later identified as Sutton, according to a prosecutor's summary of the evidence.

A resident identified the man who committed the assault as "Supreme," and the officer identified him as Sutton by comparing the surveillance video to a police mug shot of Sutton, who was known by that nickname, according to the detective. The surveillance video wasn't preserved, however.

Twelve days after the fight, the property manager gave police a handwritten statement saying Sutton had told her he "beat up" the victim, Napolitano reported.

Story continues

Almost six weeks after the incident, the detective reported, he met with another witness, who described Sutton repeatedly stomping on the victim's head while the victim was on the ground, not moving.

The detective also reported, however, that his attempts to meet with the witness a second time had been unsuccessful. The witness' phone wasn't accepting calls, and he appeared to have moved out of the Church Corners Inn, according to the detective.

In the first interview, the witness had expressed concern about retaliation by Sutton for divulging what he had seen, the detective reported.

The first time the detective tried to speak with the victim, 20 days after the incident, he reported that nurses at the Hartford Hospital intensive-care unit told him the man had suffered a serious traumatic brain injury and couldn't speak.

When the detective tried again 11 days later, he reported, the man was "awake but incoherent."

The detective reported that he later spoke to the victim's brother who told him the victim would never recover and would require constant care and supervision for the rest of his life. He was a patient at a New Britain rehabilitation center at the time.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.