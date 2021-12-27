Man held in fatal shooting of delivery driver to appear in court Monday

Dec. 26—The Florida man accused of the 2019 fatal shooting of a 44-year-old Boston, Mass., man in Rockingham, Vt., has been extradited to Vermont and is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brattleboro.

Jozsef Piri, 49, of Naples, Fla., who has been in custody in Florida since his arrest Dec. 16, was transported to Vermont Thursday night by members of the Windham County Sheriff's Department, according to information provided Friday by Vermont State Police.

Piri is being held without bail pending arraignment, which is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 27 in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

After a two-year investigation, Piri was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside the cab of the Katsiroubas Produce truck he had been driving on Nov. 1, 2019, along Route 103.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Department in Florida assisted Vermont State Police detectives in making the arrest.

Piri and Fonseca-Rivera did not know each other, according to state police.

State police have not released the details of what investigators believed happened on the day of the shooting.

They did say that during the investigation they learned Piri was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra on Route 103 in close proximity to Fonseca-Rivera's delivery truck "on the day in question."

Police said Piri lived in Connecticut at the time and was returning home from property he owned in Londonderry, Vt.

"Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs and other information to determine that Piri was driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera just before the shooting occurred," state police said in an earlier news release about the incident.

Fonseca-Rivera was employed by Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Mass., according to police, and was in Vermont in a company vehicle making deliveries.