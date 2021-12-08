Man Held As Fox News' Giant Christmas Tree Goes Up In Flames

A man is in custody after a 50-foot Christmas tree outside the News Corp. Building in New York, which houses Fox News, went up in flames early Wednesday.

Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old suspect climbing what the conservative network has dubbed its “All-American Christmas Tree” in Fox Square on the Avenue of the Americas at around 12:14 a.m., the New York Police Department told HuffPost in a statement.

CHRISTMAS TREE OUTSIDE FOX NEWS CHANNEL SET ON FIRE: Police arrested a man overnight in connection with the fire in Midtown Manhattan; no word on a motive pic.twitter.com/YTV79WAGHn — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) December 8, 2021

“Upon arrival, officers observed the male running from the location and he was taken into custody,” police said. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Fire crews brought the blaze under control without injuries.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream covered the fire live on air.

“It appears that our giant Christmas tree there just a couple of minutes ago was completely engulfed in flames,” Bream said.

Watch the video here:

JUST IN: @ShannonBream announces on @FoxNewsNight that Fox News's Christmas tree has caught fire outside their HQ on the Avenue of the Americas. pic.twitter.com/Ah0OUfTrlE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 8, 2021

The tree’s reported 100,000 lights were switched on Sunday for the holiday season.

A live shot of the destroyed tree continued to stream on the Fox News website, set to the sound of festive music, hours after the fire:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.