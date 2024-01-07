Man held at gunpoint in Modesto before deputies intervene

(FOX40.COM) — A patrolling deputy may have saved the life of a man in Modesto after he noticed the man being held at gunpoint and caused the assailants to flee the scene.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the area of Dallas Street and Butte Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

During his patrol, the deputy noticed four men attacking another man. As the deputy approached the group, the attackers left and attempted to throw away a weapon in their possession.

After making contact with the victim, deputies learned that a 19-year-old man was the primary attacker and had a loaded “ghost gun.”

According to deputies, “he pointed [the gun] at the victim, racked the slide to chamber a round and pointed it directly at him. This was when law enforcement arrived.”

The victim only had minor facial injuries following the attack and no shots were fired. “It is quite possible our deputy saved this man’s life,” said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was able to provide aid to the victim and with the help of others, found the 19-year-old suspect and took him into custody for several felony charges, including being a previously convicted felon with a gun.

