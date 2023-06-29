Man held on half a million bond following drug bust

Jun. 28—A Wyoming County man is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond after being found with fentanyl, meth, firearms and more than $100,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Raleigh County.

Kevin Scott Bailey, 29, of Ravencliff was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, according to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.

He was initially pulled over Monday in the Glen Daniel area by a Raleigh County sheriff's deputy for failure to stop at a stop sign as well as passing vehicles on a double yellow line, according to a criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court.

After the vehicle was pulled over by Deputy M.D. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the deputy ran his K9 partner Ajax on the vehicle, and the dog indicated the presence of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted, which led officers to find approximately 158 grams of fentanyl, approximately 80 grams of meth ice, three firearms and $181,587 in cash, which was suspected to be illegal drug proceeds.

Bailey was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

