Man Was Held for More Than 2 Years Over Mistaken Identity, His Lawyer Says

Man Was Held for More Than 2 Years Over Mistaken Identity, His Lawyer Says
Alyssa Lukpat
·6 min read

The long ordeal of Joshua Spriestersbach, a homeless man in Hawaii, began May 11, 2017, when a Honolulu police officer woke him up and arrested him. He had fallen asleep as he waited in line to enter a shelter for food, but instead, he was sent to a jail on Oahu for a crime he did not commit, according to a petition his lawyer filed this week seeking to clear his record.

The police officer thought that Spriestersbach, now 50, looked like Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted on charges stemming from a 2006 drug case, according to Spriestersbach’s lawyer.

Spriesterbach, who thought he had been arrested because he violated Honolulu’s ban on sitting or lying on sidewalks, was not carrying an ID at the time, and he insisted that he was not Castleberry and that he did not even know the man, according to the petition. But authorities did not believe him.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“I do not understand the charges,” he would later tell a psychiatrist, according to the petition. “I just fell asleep.”

This misunderstanding cost Spriestersbach, whose family says he has schizophrenia, more than 2 1/2 years of his life. The situation was set straight only after someone at the mental hospital where he was sent after a few months verified that he was not Castleberry, according to his lawyer, Jennifer Brown, who works for the Hawaii Innocence Project. The organization took on Spriestersbach’s case after his family reached out last summer.

Brown described the yearslong ordeal in the petition as a “gross miscarriage of justice.” She and the organization’s co-director, Kenneth Lawson, said that state and city authorities had repeatedly failed Spriestersbach.

First, Lawson said, the Honolulu Police Department did not compare Spriestersbach’s fingerprints and photograph with those of Castleberry’s, which were already in the police database. So the police sent Spriestersbach to jail, where he stayed for a few months until state authorities transferred him to Hawaii State Hospital for mental health care, according to the petition and to Lawson.

Then, Lawson said, Spriestersbach’s public defenders failed him. He was represented by a series of lawyers who did not believe him when he said he was not Castleberry. In fact, he told the public defenders that he was not on Oahu at the time Castleberry is said to have committed his crimes, Lawson said. He added that Castleberry had been in an Alaska correctional facility the entire time Spriestersbach was accused of Castleberry’s crimes. (Castleberry, who is 49, remains incarcerated in Alaska.)

A Honolulu Police Department spokesperson said Thursday that the department was “looking into the circumstances of Spriestersbach’s arrest.” The hospital did not respond to emails or phone calls Thursday requesting comment.

Hawaii’s Office of the Public Defender also did not respond to emails and phone calls Thursday seeking comment.

At the hospital, Spriestersbach protested when he was forced to attend group sessions for drug users, and employees responded by giving him antipsychotic medications that made him drool and struggle to walk, according to the petition and to Vedanta Griffith, his sister.

“The more Mr. Spriestersbach vocalized his innocence by asserting that he is not Mr. Castleberry,” the petition said, “the more he was declared delusional and psychotic.”

All but one of his court-ordered psychiatrists failed to recognize that Spriestersbach was not lying about his identity, Lawson said. He had not yet gone to trial because the psychiatrists, sent by court judges, had not determined that he was fit to stand trial.

Things started to shift in November 2019, when one of his psychiatrists obtained his birth certificate and realized that Spriestersbach was the person he said he was, according to the petition. But the official record is spotty about what happened between then and his January 2020 release, Lawson said.

The hospital’s discharge record, which Spriestersbach’s sister provided to The New York Times, shows that the court-ordered psychiatrist reported her finding to the hospital’s lawyer and his public defender.

The hospital’s lawyer called the Honolulu police, and a detective discovered the mix-up after taking Spriestersbach’s fingerprints and photograph, according to the record. Spriestersbach was quietly released from custody.

“No one said anything about, ‘We made a mistake. We need to fix this,’” Lawson said. “Nothing.”

Spriestersbach’s case drew widespread attention this week after Brown filed the petition Monday in the state’s 1st Circuit Court to clear his name and vacate his 2017 arrest.

Representatives from the Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office and the state’s Department of the Attorney General said Wednesday that their offices were looking into the Innocence Project’s accusations.

“The allegations in the petition are concerning to us,” said Matt Dvonch, the special counsel to the prosecuting attorney.

Spriestersbach is still at the center of what his sister described in an interview Thursday as a “tangled hornet’s nest.” Court records in Hawaii note that Spriestersbach is known by the alias Thomas Castleberry, and Castleberry still has an outstanding arrest warrant in the state. Spriestersbach is terrified, Griffith said, that a police officer anywhere in the country could detain him and extradite him back to the islands.

Griffith said Spriestersbach was embarrassed by what had happened to him in Hawaii, noting that he declined to comment on his situation. He moved to Hawaii with her family in 2003, and she lost track of him after she moved back to the mainland. He reunited with his sister after he was released in January 2020 to a homeless shelter, where he called his family.

Griffith tearfully recalled the first time she saw her brother at the airport, after more than a decade apart.

“His shirt was wet from drool, and he was shuffling his feet,” she said. “He was just so medicated.”

She brought him to her home in Vermont, she said, where she and her husband cook him meals every day. Spriestersbach takes fewer medications these days and is doing much better, Griffith said, but he doesn’t feel safe.

“He goes outside and walks around on the property,” she said, “but he doesn’t want to leave because he’s afraid that anywhere we go, there could be police officers.”

Spriestersbach spends his days learning how to play a bass guitar and watching the television series “The Walking Dead,” Griffith said. She said he would always have a home with her family, so he never has to be homeless again.

“He’s the kindest, gentlest soul, and he wouldn’t hurt anybody,” she said. “There’s nothing they can do to give him those years back.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inside One Company's Struggle to Get All Its Employees Vaccinated

    NEW YORK — Tiara Felix loves her job at an eyewear store in the Bronx, where she spends five days a week managing customer orders in a backroom lab, surrounded by colleagues fitting and cutting lenses for glasses. But there is one thing that could prompt Felix, 31, to leave: a vaccine mandate. “There’s no choice,” she said. “I’ll have to quit.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Felix is among the six remaining unvaccinated employees at her company, Metro Optics Eyewear,

  • Native Hawaiians 'reclaim' surfing with Moore's Olympic gold

    Carissa Moore wore a white and yellow plumeria pinned next to her ear for her victory-lap interviews after making history as the first Olympic gold medalist at surfing’s historic debut. At this pinnacle point, Moore is still in disbelief when she's compared to Duke Kahanamoku, the godfather of modern surfing who is memorialized in Hawaii with a cherished monument. “I don’t think I’ll have a statue,” Moore said, grinning from ear to ear while her body bobbed into a quiet giggle at the suggestion.

  • Humane, orderly? Border photos show human disaster amid overflowing toilets

    The crush of 210,000 illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in July (the second-highest in history) has led to a human disaster at multiple crossing points, according to photos provided by the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends

    The "Friends" and "The Morning Show" star said in an InStyle magazine interview published this week that there was still a "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts." She was challenged by some followers on Instagram, including Robyn Law, author of weight-loss book "The Body Plan," who asked why Aniston was worried about being around unvaccinated people when she has been vaccinated. Aniston responded on her account.

  • Tan France says he doesn't have the 'luxury and the privilege' of breastfeeding his baby - and shouldn't be formula-shamed for it

    Tan France's video speaking candidly about formula-feeding his baby has gone viral. He mentions the shaming that parents face with feeding choices.

  • Real Housewives ' Mary Cosby Charged With Unlawfully Providing Shelter to Runaway

    Salt Lake City officials also charged Real Housewives star Mary Cosby with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She previously pled not guilty to both charges.

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

    A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • After her arrest on an incest charge, Chris Chan is being categorized as male in jail despite being a trans woman

    Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Man strangled and beaten by police in Colorado said he feared for his life: 'I was just waiting for the bullet to come out'

    Kyle Vinson told 9News he feared he would be "another George Floyd" when an Aurora police officer pushed a gun into the back of his head.