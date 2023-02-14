Man held at NC airport after claiming to have bomb

UPDATE:The charge against Mr. Martin was dismissed on March 28, 2013, and the record of the charge reported on has been expunged.

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man who claimed to have a bomb in his carry-on luggage at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Twenty-four-year-old Felipe Moraga Martin is charged with felony reporting of a false bomb in a public building.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say while Martin was in line to board a U.S. Airways plane Saturday night, he told airline employees he had a bomb in his luggage. Police determined that Martin did not have a bomb and arrested him on the false reporting charge.

It was not clear if he has an attorney.

