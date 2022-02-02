Man who held off Oconto County deputy with steel rake gets four years probation

OCONTO - A Milwaukee man will serve four years on probation after he wielded a steel rake to prevent an Oconto County deputy from taking him into custody.

Judge Jay N. Conley said while Peter W. Berres, 58, was “an angry, threatening bully that’s out of control” during that incident as well as a second disturbance 13 months later, he stayed prison terms on both charges on Monday.

The deputy, who went to Berres’ cottage in the town of Doty on May 5, 2020, for an illegal burning complaint, said Berres was belligerent and acted aggressive. When the officer moved to take him into custody, Berres raised a steel rake above his head, according to the criminal complaint.

Berres ignored the deputy’s commands to drop the rake, and eventually went inside and refused to come out. The deputy was unable to call for assistance because of poor radio and cellphone coverage in the area. Berres was arrested several days later.

The second incident occurred June 19, after Berres was accused of parking his pickup across County W in the town of Doty and screaming at motorists and four-wheelers. He then drove up and down County W in the pickup, yelling the N-word at property owners.

As part of a plea agreement, Berres pleaded no contest to failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody, a felony, in the first incident. Charges of resisting an officer-use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon were considered at sentencing and dismissed.

In the second incident, he pleaded no contest to counts misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping, with a disorderly conduct charge considered at sentencing and dismissed.

Defense attorney Travis Crowell said Berres lost his job at the start of the pandemic.

“That’s probably some of what may have set this off,” he said, also noting that Berres has been suffering anxiety and depression and trying to cope with his son’s overdose death last year.

Berres told Conley he accepts responsibility for the incidents and apologized to the deputy.

“I know that if I just kept my mouth shut and put the fire out, this entire chain of events and this entire thing would have never happened,” Berres said.

Berres admitted to a drinking problem, though he contended he hadn’t consumed alcohol at the time of the highway incident. Berres said he was just trying to back his boat into his driveway.

“I’m sorry for the way I acted after that,” he said. “These guys got a job to do and last thing they want to do is deal with some little guy with a big mouth, that’s running around having a hissy fit, because he doesn’t like what they’re telling him.”

Conley stayed a sentence of 18 months prison over the first incident and a consecutive term of one year prison and one year extended supervision on the felony bail jumping charge.

Berres also faces charges in Milwaukee County over incidents where he is accused of operating a firearm while intoxicated and threatening a neighbor while holding a chainsaw, according to WDTJ-TV.

