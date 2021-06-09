Man held over Macron slapping was medieval martial arts enthusiast

  • FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage
  • FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with a member of the public before he was slapped during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage
1 / 2

Man held over Macron slapping was medieval martial arts enthusiast

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - The man alleged to have slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face ran a club for enthusiasts of medieval swordsmanship and had no previous criminal record, sources close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

A police source identified the suspect as 28-year-old Damien Tarel. He is under investigation for assault against a public official, the local prosecutor said.

Macron, who has been on a tour to take the pulse of the country after the pandemic and less than a year before the next presidential election, was hit on Tuesday during a walkabout in southern France as he greeted a small crowd of onlookers.

Tarel, dressed in a khaki T-shirt, then shouted "Down with Macronia" and "Montjoie Saint Denis", the battle cry of the French army when the country was a monarchy.

A source close to the investigation described him as someone who was "a bit lost, a bit geeky, a bit of a gamer".

Tarel and a second man were still in police custody on Wednesday, the source added. The charge of assault against a public official carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a 45,000 euro fine.

Tarel managed a local club of martial arts enthusiasts focused on the practice of historical European martial arts, including traditional swordsmanship.

Macron said he had not feared for his safety, and continued shaking hands with members of the public after he was struck.

In an interview with the Dauphine Libere newspaper after the incident, Macron said: "You cannot have violence, or hate, either in speech or actions. Otherwise, it's democracy itself that is threatened."

Macron has been targetted before by disenchanted citizens. In 2016, when he was economy minister, he was pelted with eggs by hardleft trade unionists over labour reforms and two years later was left shaken after he was heckled by anti-government protesters.

"We can disagree with what President Macron has done. We vote next year and there will be plenty of people voting against him, said Parisian Louis Bernard "but this electoral campaign cannot be based on violence."

(Reporting by Tangi Salaun and Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Some inmates saw the Calif. firefighter program as 'redemption.' Newsom is set to close it.

    “I honestly feel that if the programs go away, you’re going to have a whole lot of people going back to their bad ways," a former inmate firefighter said.

  • Fastly blames global internet outage on software bug

    Fastly, the company hit by a major outage that caused many of the world's top websites to go offline briefly this week, blamed the problem on a software bug that was triggered when a customer changed a setting. The problem at Fastly meant internet users couldn't connect to a host of popular websites early Tuesday including The New York Times, the Guardian, Twitch, Reddit and the British government's homepage. “We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change,” Nick Rockwell, Fastly's senior vice president of engineering and infrastructure, said in a blog post late Tuesday.

  • Virginia Democrats pick Terry McAuliffe as nominee for governor, setting the stage for a bellwether election

    In Virginia, Terry McAuliffe wins Democrats' gubernatorial nomination. He faces Republican Glenn Youngkin, who is backed by former President Trump.

  • McAuliffe win sets up Virginia clash with outsider Youngkin

    Terry McAuliffe, a longtime fixture of Democratic politics, handily won his party’s nomination for Virginia governor in his quest for a second term, setting up what’s expected to be a hotly contested general election against a wealthy businessman and political newcomer, GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin. In his victory speech Tuesday night, McAuliffe made the case that Youngkin is too conservative for a state that's long been trending blue. “Let me be crystal clear: Glenn Youngkin is not a reasonable Republican,” said McAuliffe, who defeated four challengers to win the primary.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face while greeting crowd

    French police have two people in custody after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while greeting a crowd.

  • NBA star shares video of his little brother being robbed at gunpoint

    The NBA star said there should be fewer guns in the hands of Americans

  • China's highest producer inflation in over 12 years highlights global price pressures

    China's May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise COVID-hit growth. China's producer price index (PPI) increased 9.0%, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, as prices bounced back from last year's pandemic lows. The PPI rise in May - the fastest on-year gain for any month since September 2008 - was driven by significant price increases in crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals, the NBS said.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes little changed as "meme stocks" extend rally

    Wall Street stocks struggled for closing gains on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors in a holding pattern, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. The tech-laded Nasdaq fared best, with Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc providing the biggest boost. "We're waiting for inflation numbers, waiting for more from the (Federal Reserve), waiting for earnings season," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

  • Macron says no place for 'violence' after being slapped

    In a video circulating on social media, Macron reached out his hand to greet a man in a small crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal barrier as he visited a professional training college for the hospitality industry.The man, who was dressed in a khaki T-shirt, then shouted "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and slapped Macron on the left side of his face.Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man during the incident, and another ushered Macron away. Another video posted on Twitter showed that the president, a few seconds later, returned to the line of onlookers and resumed shaking hands.Two people were arrested, a police source told Reuters. The identify of the man who slapped Macron, and his motives, were unclear.

  • Brigitte Macron Suits Up in a Cutoff Vest, Surprisingly Casual Tee & Soft Suede Pumps

    The French first couple stopped by the south of France today.

  • China to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster

    Chinese researchers plan to study using a COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics as a booster shot for people who have already been inoculated with other vaccines, clinical trial registration data showed. China has not yet approved mixing doses of different vaccines using different technologies, but the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in April the country was considering it as a way of boosting vaccine efficacy. Five out of the seven vaccines used in China's inoculation campaign are inactivated, meaning they use a coronavirus that cannot replicate in human cells.

  • White House Budget Chief Suggests Biden Spending Plans at Risk Without Tax Hikes

    The White House’s acting budget director defended President Biden’s spending and tax plans Wednesday but suggested at a hearing of the Senate Budget Committee that the spending could plans be curtailed if Congress doesn’t go along with the proposed tax hikes. “My guess is if the Senate doesn’t pass the offsets that the spending is also in danger,” Shalanda Young, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in response to a question from Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) about what the admi

  • Bosch opens German chip plant, its biggest-ever investment

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Robert Bosch opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip plant in Germany on Monday, a record investment by the leading automotive supplier as it stakes a claim to equipping the latest electric and self-driving cars. The plant, located in a semiconductor hub near Dresden, opens as the automotive industry battles a global chip shortage, and will increase Bosch's ability to serve carmakers directly, relying less on third-party manufacturers. Addressing an online opening ceremony, Chancellor Angela Merkel said semiconductor shortages were hampering Germany's economic recovery, and that it was important to strengthen resilience against external supply disruptions.

  • Watch: Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face

    French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, video of the incident showed. Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported. The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaura

  • Alaska Native group strikes conservation deal to protect land from massive Pebble Mine project

    The Pedro Bay Corporation, an Alaska Native group that owns land near Bristol Bay, sold conservation easements on more than 44,000 acres to the environmental nonprofit Conservation Fund, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: The deal makes a large portion of the land, where backers of the Pebble Mine had hoped to build a gold mining road, off-limits to future development, standing in the way of Pebble Limited Partnership's massive project.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Ohio sues to have Google declared a public utility

    Ohio asked a court on Tuesday to declare Alphabet's Google a public utility, a step the state's Republican attorney general said would forbid the search and advertising giant from giving preferential treatment to its own products. "When you own the railroad or the electric company or the cellphone tower, you have to treat everyone the same and give everybody access," Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. The lawsuit, which estimates that Google is used for nearly 90% of internet searches and has 95% of the search share on mobile devices, accuses Google of responding to certain search requests in a way that prioritizes Google's products even if other responses would give better answers.

  • “She’s under a spell, it’s scary”: Son chronicles his mother’s descent into the dark world of Qanon

    Discussing the short, QAmom - Confronting my mom’s conspiracy theories, with Mr Donnelly and Tammy is as uncomfortable as watching the film itself

  • Tens of thousands of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine doses may go to waste

    The buildup of unused doses is a result of safety concerns after the FDA paused distribution of the J&J doses, state health officials say.

  • Reddit darling Clover Health set for record high in latest 'meme stock' rally

    Medicare-backed insurance seller Clover Health is a new favorite of small-time traders who had previously sent shares of GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings soaring using social media channels such as Reddit's WallStreetBets. On trading-focused site Stocktwits, message volume related to Clover Health more than doubled and 95.4% of the messages reflected a positive sentiment toward the heavily shorted stock. Clover Health was also among the most traded stocks premarket after logging the highest trading volume on U.S. exchanges on Tuesday.

  • In vigil remembering Canadian Muslim family, a vow that 'this is our city'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined several thousand mourners in a vigil Tuesday evening to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime, as a grieving community stood united in the midst of the crisis. On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when police say a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother.