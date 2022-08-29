Man held in Riverside County jail dies at hospital, the 10th inmate to die in 2022

A man incarcerated in the Riverside County jail system died over the weekend after being taken to a hospital for treatment weeks before, according to the sheriff's department.

A department news release stated that a man, who has not been publicly identified, was found in need of medical attention at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Aug. 16.

The person was taken to a local hospital, which was not identified in the release, where "his health continued to decline" before his death Saturday, the release reads.

No suspected cause of death was released for the man, the 10th to die this year while in the custody of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's five jails.

Two days before this latest death, an incarcerated man died Thursday at the county's jail in Murrieta, the same jail where another man, Richard Matus Jr., had died weeks before.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man held as inmate in Riverside County jail dies at hospital