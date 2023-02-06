Man held in series of vehicle burglaries, attempts

Feb. 6—GLASTONBURY — A Hartford man is being held on $46,500 bond while facing accusations that he stole a vehicle in Hartford on Jan. 2, drove it into Glastonbury, and committed a series of thefts and attempted thefts from other vehicles overnight before running out of gas on Route 2.

Unable to drive further in the stolen vehicle, police say, the man, David P. McClendon, 34, fled on foot to the center of town and committed more vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries before being arrested.

In cases filed by Glastonbury police, McClendon is facing felony counts of third-degree burglary, attempting to commit that crime, and theft of a motor vehicle as a first-time offender, records show. The burglary and attempted burglary charges each carry up to five years in prison, while the vehicle-theft charge carries up to three years.

Glastonbury police claim jurisdiction to file the vehicle-theft charge based on their conclusion that McClendon possessed the stolen vehicle in Glastonbury, even though it was stolen in Hartford.

McClendon also faces two misdemeanor counts — second-degree criminal trover, which means using someone else's property without permission and damaging it, as well as sixth-degree larceny.

In addition, McClendon is charged with several motor-vehicle violations — engaging police in pursuit, violating a traffic-control signal, driving unreasonably fast, and driving without a license.

Police say they received numerous calls for service on the night of Jan. 2 and 3 and determined that they were related.

After committing a number of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles, police say, McClendon ran low on gasoline and sought help from residents. When someone called police, they say, he fled to Route 2 and ran out of gas on the exit ramp to Route 3.

That was when he fled on foot to Glastonbury's downtown business district and committed more vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries before being arrested, police say.

He was charged in two cases at that time and, after further investigation, police arrested him in a third case last week.

McClendon has been in jail since Jan. 3, online state Department of Correction records show. He is next due March 3 in Manchester Superior Court.

