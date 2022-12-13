Man held in Shasta County Jail tied to 7 business burglaries in Redding, police say

Redding Police Department logo

Police have linked a Redding man who’s been arrested 23 times since January 2021 to at least seven separate commercial burglaries since September, police said.

Roy Moore, 21, has been in the Shasta County Jail since Nov. 29, the same day Redding police said he burglarized Popeyes Chicken on East Cypress Avenue.

Moore used “a blunt instrument” to break into the fast-food restaurant through a window before stealing property, the Redding Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Moore is being held without bail.

Police said they also tied the suspect to a shattered glass window at Modern Pup Salon in Cypress Square in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, but the department said they couldn't find anybody after responding to a burglar alarm activation.

In addition, police said investigators determined the suspect had broken into at least five other businesses since September, including three in the same shopping center on the same day:

Dairy Queen on Churn Creek Road, Sept. 3

Chipotle on Dana Drive, Sept. 26

Five Guys on Dana Drive, Sept. 26

Boheme Salon on Dana Drive, Sept. 26

California Pita Station on Dana Drive, Oct. 11

“Keeping property crime offenders in custody remains a significant challenge with a large section of the local jail closed due to staffing issues,” Redding police said on Facebook.

One floor of the Shasta County Jail has been closed since late July, which Sheriff Michael Johnson has said took away 120 beds and there are 80 fewer inmates.

Johnson told Shasta County supervisors at an Aug. 2 board meeting that the lack of staffing at the jail had reached a critical stage as he struggles to hire and then retain employees.

It is not known when the floor will reopen.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Habitual Redding burglar in Shasta County Jail, police say