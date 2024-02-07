Man held in Stanislaus jail on suspicion of child abuse, sex with minor under 10 years old

A man, 41-year-old Derek William Young, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex with a child 10 years old or younger, according to the Stanislaus County law enforcement booking log.

Additional charges include continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd or lascivious acts committed on a child under the age of 14. Young was in custody at Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Wednesday afternoon, with bail was set at $1.75 million.

The log shows Young’s place of birth as San Luis Obispo. It does not say where he resides, and the arresting agency was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.