Man held in stomping assault in August at Windsor Locks hotel

May 10—A man who has listed his address as the Windsor Locks hotel where he was a contract worker is being held on $150,000 bond based on accusations that he pushed a hotel employee to the floor, then repeatedly stomped on his face — including twice after the man was unconscious.

DEFENDANT: Anthony Roye Brown, 31, whose address is listed as a room in the Spring Hill Suites at 225 Ella Grasso Boulevard in Windsor Locks but had a New York identification card, according to police.

CHARGES: First-degree assault, second-degree threatening, interfering with an emergency call, disorderly conduct, interfering with police.

STATUS: Held on $150,000 bond; next due June 1 in Hartford Superior Court.

Anthony Roye Brown, 31, whose address is listed as a room in the Spring Hill Suites at 225 Ella Grasso Boulevard, is facing a felony count of first-degree assault in the Aug. 10 incident in the hotel's laundry area, which also serves as a break room.

Brown also faces misdemeanor counts of second-degree threatening, interfering with an emergency call, disorderly conduct, and interfering with police in events surrounding the assault.

The hotel manager who was on duty when the incident was reported at 4:07 p.m. Aug. 10 told police that Brown was intoxicated at the time of the assault. Local police Officer John Bremser reported making that same observation when arresting Brown shortly after the incident.

Bremser wrote in his report that Brown "created a risk of death" to the victim, a 56-year-old man, and recklessly caused him "serious physical injury."

Brown is charged under a section of Connecticut's first-degree assault statute that deals with intentionally causing a person serious physical injury "by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument." The dangerous instrument would be the sneaker Brown was wearing when he was accused of stomping on the victim.

Asked Monday about the victim's current condition, prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre said she couldn't comment while the case was pending, adding that she hasn't said anything on the subject in open court.

Public defender Dana H. Sanetti, who represents Brown, couldn't be reached Monday afternoon.

When he arrived at the hotel, Bremser reported, he found the victim lying on his back, bleeding from the mouth and left ear, with "the imprint of a sneaker sole on his nose."

Ambulance personnel on the scene believed the victim's head injuries were serious enough to require immediate medical attention and took him to a medical facility, according to the officer, who went on to report the following:

Video surveillance showed Brown shoving the victim, who fell backward to the floor. Brown stomped on the victim's face four times with his right foot, even though the video clearly shows that the victim was unconscious after the third stomp, the officer reported.

The hotel manager got between the two men, and two other hotel employees entered the room. One of them provided a barrier between Brown and the victim that probably saved the victim's life, according to the officer.

An employee told Brown she had called 911, and when the manager tried to make another such call on a cellphone, Brown smacked it out of his hands.

Before leaving the room, Brown stomped on the victim's face one more time, the officer reported.

Bremser located Brown in the hotel parking lot. Brown was holding a pair of scissors and refused repeated commands from Bremser and other officers to drop them. Bremser used a Taser stun gun on Brown, and two other officers managed to handcuff him.

After being placed in a police cruiser, Brown yelled to the hotel manager, "If I have to come back here, I'm killing everybody," the officer reported, adding that the manager and other hotel employees "were visibly upset at this statement."

