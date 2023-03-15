Man held in teen's murder recalled getting gun, running away, but not shooting, police say

When a group of people, two with weapons, continued talking to Tyrese Coghiel outside Levister Towers in Mount Vernon the morning of March 9, he went to a friend's car and got a gun, he purportedly told detectives.

But when he got back to the group, he "then blanked out and has no recollection of what happened," according to the detectives' account, and that the next thing he remembered was running away.

Authorities contend that what happened in the interim was Coghiel intentionally shooting 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez, who died a short time later. Coghiel, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A photo of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez is displayed at a memorial in the courtyard at Levister Towers in Mount Vernon March 13, 2023. Fernandez was fatally shot there March 9.

He was taken into custody in Brooklyn shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday by Mount Vernon detectives and members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, who had worked around the clock on the case since the shooting, said police Capt. Michael Goldman, commander of the detective division.

There was no video of the shooting, but authorities have said there was video that was helpful in the investigation. They have not revealed how Coghiel was developed as a suspect.

Coghiel was brought to police headquarters. The statement attributed to him was given to Detectives EZ Carruthers and Joseph Valente just before 3 a.m., and their account of it was attached to the felony complaint filed in court.

In the statement, Coghiel claimed he had been helping his stepfather move furniture from 240 South 7th Ave., one of the Levister Towers, to a new apartment in Yonkers. He said he was approached by two males and asked "Are you Tyty? Are you rolling?" — a possible reference to gang involvement.

Coghiel continued to move the furniture but was soon approached by the same males and two others, and that one of the four was carrying a knife, and another a gun. They continued to talk to him, according to the statement, at which point he went and got a gun from the trunk of his friend's car and returned to where the four males were.

After running away to his home, he told the detectives, his friend came and picked up the gun. Coghiel said he then went to stay at his sister's house in Queens for less than a day and then to his cousin's home in Brooklyn.

The statement did not include identities of any of the four males, including Zyaire. Police have not said whether the gun was recovered.

The document indicated that the interrogation was recorded but the recording was not made available. It was not clear whether that was Coghiel's entire statement. The account the detectives cited did not include any insistence by Coghiel that he felt threatened by the four people, other than that two of them had weapons.

Coghiel's Legal Aid lawyer could not immediately be reached.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call detectives at 914-665-2510 or text MVPD and the information to 847411.

Coghiel is being held without bail at the Westchester County jail and is due back in City Court on March 22.

