Man held for trial after allegedly trying to run down cop

Sep. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of trying to run over a police officer who found him passed out in the vehicle, authorities said.

Paul Allan Fatula, 37, of Marble Alley, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint, a city police officer found Fatula slumped over the wheel of a 2009 Ford Escape in the parking of Vine Street Towers on Aug. 20.

The officer tapped on the window, but Fatula was unresponsive, the complaint said.

As the officer walked in front of the Escape toward the passenger side, Fatula awoke. The officer ordered Fatula out of the vehicle, but he allegedly drove at the officer.

Fatula was taken into custody at gunpoint, the complaint said. Police said they found one stamp bag of heroin and a heroin-filled syringe.

Police charged Fatula with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Fatula is free on bond.