Man held without bail for assaulting, seriously injuring Ludlow police officer, police say

A 58-year-old man accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a Ludlow police officer is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, police said.

Randall J. Lepore, who has no known address, was arraigned Thursday in Palmer District Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer (serious bodily injury), resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said in a statement Saturday.

At 9:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Ludlow Police received a call from a person who said they had been in a verbal exchange with a man who punched their car’s driver’s side window, near the intersection of Center Street and Harding Avenue.

Officers found the man, later determined to be Lepore, who is known to police, in the parking lot of a local eatery, Valadas said.

As officers exited their cruisers, Lepore balled up his fists and approached the officers aggressively, Valadas said. He ignored officers’ orders to stop. Lepore actively resisted the officers, who then used a stun gun to subdue and arrest him.

A Ludlow officer suffered a “significant laceration” during the altercation, which police said was non-life-threatening, Valadas said. The unidentified officer was taken by ambulance to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

