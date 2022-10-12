Man held without bail in connection with fatal Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER — A man was held without bail after being charged with manslaughter in the wake of a fatal bar fight.

Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, appeared in Fall River District Court on Wednesday to be arraigned on charges of manslaughter, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He entered a plea of not guilty.

Miranda is charged in connection to the death of 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya, who died in the early morning on Sunday, Oct. 9, following a fight outside of Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Fall River's Rodman Street.

Luis Colon-Delgado, 42, and Jose Pagan, 23, both of Fall River, were taken into custody after the fight and arraigned in Fall River District Court on Tuesday on felony assault and battery charges.

Prosecutors allege that Colon-Delgado started a fight with an unknown other patron of the bar at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The fight moved out onto the street, where Zelaya attempted to stop Colon-Delgado from attacking a bouncer with a chair Colon-Delgado had brought out from inside the bar.

During the ensuing struggle, prosecutors say, Miranda began to pistol-whip Zelaya and shot him once in the chest. He died from his injuries at Saint Anne's Hospital.

Kenneth van Colen, Miranda's court appointed attorney, said a video of the fight showed the gun went off while Miranda's hand that was holding it was trapped under Zelaya's arm.

"The D.A. is making it sound like an intentional shooting," he said.

Miranda was ordered held without bail ahead of an Oct. 20 dangerousness hearing, which will determine if he will continue to be held before the trial.

