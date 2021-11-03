Man held without bail after fatal Seabrook shooting

Nov. 2—SEABROOK — A local man arrested shortly after police found another man shot to death in a Boynton Lane driveway Monday morning was ordered held without bail after his arraignment Tuesday on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Garrito Fort, 37, of 19 Boynton Lane was arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court and will be in "preventive detention" while he awaits an evidentiary detention hearing within the next seven days. Placing someone in preventive detention is based on whether a person's release will "endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public," according to New Hampshire state law.

Fort ran from the shooting scene before police arrived about 9 a.m. Monday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. He was arrested a short time later by a Salisbury police officer about a half mile away on Dwight Avenue.

A second shooting victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Authorities have not released the name of either victim.

"Investigators have identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and are actively investigating the details of this incident, including the potential claim of self-defense," the AG's Office said in a press release.

Additional evidence is not expected until after an autopsy is completed, the AG's Office said.

The shooting incident Monday drew dozens of area police officers. A woman who said she was the mother of one of the shooting victims was crying and demanding answers from officers as they taped off a large area around the crime scene.

"Are you going to tell me if my son is alive? My son is beautiful. He has three daughters," the woman said.

Police pushed back a crowd of onlookers past Kentucky Fried Chicken and all the way to Cardi's furniture store. Other officers, carrying rifles, blocked off roads and entrances to nearby businesses.

As the manhunt continued, police placed Southgate Plaza and area businesses in lockdown for a short time, according to Seabrook police Deputy Chief Kevin Gelineau.

A neighbor said he was startled by the sound of gunshots and looked out his window to see a man holding a gun and standing over the body of a victim.

"Not anything I wanted to wake up to," the neighbor said.

The neighbor, who was later interviewed by police, said the shooting came "completely out of left field, it's so random."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

