Man held without bail on murder charges in connection with the brutal killing of Marshfield couple

A man has been arraigned on murder charges in connection to the killing of a married couple found bludgeoned to death in their Marshfield home and also killing the couple’s dog, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Tuesday.

Christopher Keeley, 28, pleaded not guilty in Brocton Superior Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70 years-old. He is currently being held without bail, according to Cruz.

On Nov. 29, 2022, at approximately 9:19 p.m., Marshfield Police received a call requesting a well-being check at a home at 75 Gotham Hill Drive. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman with obvious signs of trauma. The Mattsons, who were bludgeoned and stabbed, were declared dead at the scene.

Officers found the home to be quiet with no motor vehicle in the driveway, and no sign of Keeley. Marshfield Police further contacted a family member of the Mattsons who told police Keeley had not lived at that residence for some time.

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center issued a BOLO alert for Keeley, and a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler. Investigators recovered and secured the Jeep, which was not occupied, in an Avon parking lot.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida for an unrelated incident.

Working with Massachusetts State Police, authorities in Florida detained Keeley on the Massachusetts warrant for two counts of murder. Keeley waived his right to rendition in Florida, and Massachusetts State Police returned him to Massachusetts on Dec. 16, 2022.

Keeley was additionally arraigned on one count each of Misuse of a Credit Card, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Animal Cruelty, for killing the Mattsons’ dog. He is next scheduled to appear in Plymouth Superior Court on June 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW