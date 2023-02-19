Man held without bond on assault charges

Feb. 19—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man who allegedly assaulted a person with a knife in the 600 block of East First Street was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant in connection with the Aug. 7, 2022, crime, Cumberland Police said.

Arthur Tejeno Bunasi Jr., 24, was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure, police said.