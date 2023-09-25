Man held without bond after Immokalee shooting that killed one woman, injured another

A Fort Myers man charged in the fatal shooting that left one woman dead and another injured in Immokalee will remain in custody without bond.

Court records indicate that Michael Anthony Maldonado, 24, will remain in custody without bond on one count of second-degree murder and a separate count of attempted second-degree murder.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Maldonado and the two victims knew each other, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Little League Road in Immokalee shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. When they arrived, they found two women inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The passenger had died, while the driver was injured.

The driver was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. On scene, she told deputies that Maldonado had shot them both. She said they were driving on Little League Road when Maldonado intentionally struck their car with his vehicle, causing the victims' vehicle to crash.

Maldonado then pointed a firearm and shot into the victims' vehicle numerous times before he drove away.

Deputies located Maldonado and his vehicle shortly after. They reported observing several expended shell casings in plain view inside the vehicle.

Maldonado remained in custody Monday morning. He's next due in court Oct. 9 for his arraignment.

