Man held without bond for two car thefts

Oct. 11—TUPELO — A man accused of stealing two cars over a three-week span will have to wait in jail until his next court date.

Tyjavrious Gandy, 22, of Tupelo, was free on bond for previous car thefts when arrested on the two new charges. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen revoked the previous bonds and ordered Gandy held without bond.

Tupelo police were called to Moody's Collision at 1204 South Gloster on Sept. 13 to take a report on a customized 1996 Chevy S-10 that had been stolen. The SUV was later recovered, and police say information indicated that Gandy was a prime suspect.

On Oct. 3, police were called to 2080 Cliff Gookin Boulevard where a 1997 Ford Expedition was reported stolen. That SUV was later found in Clay County. Gandy was again the suspect.

Gandy was arrested by Tupelo police Oct. 6. He had his initial court appearance the following day.

