Man held woman at knifepoint when officer fired gun

May 9—EAU CLAIRE — A Minneapolis man was holding a knife to a woman's throat during a domestic argument earlier this month when an Altoona police officer fired a gunshot that hit no one, according to court documents.

Charges filed Monday against Reginald Jameson, 49, provided more details on the incident where the officer's actions are currently being reviewed by another agency, per standard procedure.

According to the criminal complaint in Jameson's case, Altoona officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 8:14 a.m. on May 3 to a report of a man and woman arguing in a parking lot on 10th Street West in Altoona.

The woman told police that Jameson, whom she knows, unexpectedly showed up at her apartment that morning. Jameson suffers from bipolar disorder and does not take medication, she stated.

The two had an argument and then the man got a knife. He told her he'd hold the knife against her, make her scream loud enough to attract the police and be sure that officers would shoot him, the criminal complaint stated.

The woman did not want to see Jameson shot and they argued in front of her apartment. When she refused to drive him somewhere, Jameson took the woman's phone and wallet and refused to give them back.

When police arrived, Jameson had the knife at the woman's neck. It was at this time that the Altoona officer fired the gunshot that did not hit anyone.

A sheriff's deputy arrived a short time later, after officers previously on the scene got Jameson under control and on the ground. The deputy noticed a small cut above one of Jameson's eyes, but no other injuries to the man.

Jameson kept saying "Why did he miss?" and "I want to die," according to the deputy.

The woman had blood dripping down her face from a large cut on her forehead, which required treatment at a local hospital. She'd told police that her injury was caused by falling down. A paramedic said the woman stated the cut was caused by Jameson punching her.

Jameson was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony substantial battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of bail jumping. All of the charges are being prosecuted as domestic abuse.

Judge John Manydeeds set bail at $5,000 cash for Jameson's release, according to online court records.

The sheriff's office is conducting the independent investigation and review of the Altoona officer's use of force.