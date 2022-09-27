A man who helped get migrants on DeSantis flights to Martha's Vineyard says he feels betrayed: 'I never ever, ever knew it was a governor' behind the stunt

704
Natalie Musumeci
·4 min read
Martha's Vineyard migrants
A handful of migrants stand outside of St. Andrews Episcopal Church on September 15. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly a day earlier on Martha's Vineyard.Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

  • A man who helped recruit migrants to get on flights bound for Martha's Vineyard says he feels betrayed.

  • "I have nothing to do with the deception," the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told CNN.

  • Dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in a move planned by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month.

A man who helped recruit migrants to get on flights bound for Martha's Vineyard as part of a stunt by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month says he feels deceived and had no idea that the Republican politician was behind the operation.

"I have nothing to do with the deception," the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said during an interview with CNN published on Tuesday.

"I was always aware that it was a benefactor who was paying for things. I repeat I never ever, ever knew it was a governor or politician, so my only will was to help people," the recruiter said, adding that "yes, of course," he feels betrayed.

The man, also a migrant, told CNN that he was living on the streets of San Antonio, Texas, for about a month before he met a woman identified as "Perla," who he said roped him into the scheme.

He said the woman made an offer to him, promising him money, food, and clothes as long as he found other migrants willing to get on flights to Massachusetts from Texas.

She also gave the man $10 McDonald's gift certificates to give to those who agreed to get on the planes, the man told CNN.

"She had told me that the people who were going to Massachusetts, before I sent them, she had told me that they were going to receive them," the man told CNN. "They were going to be given shelter, a place to stay. They were going to help them with the language, and those who had children, they were going to study."

About 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, were taken on two chartered planes to the upscale liberal Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard unannounced from Texas on September 14.

The flights were organized by DeSantis, an outspoken critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

A Boston-based nonprofit has since filed a federal class action lawsuit on behalf of a group of the migrants against DeSantis and other Florida officials, alleging that they carried out a "scheme to defraud vulnerable immigrants to advance a political motive."

The suit says that the migrants were persuaded with $10 McDonald's gift certificates and false promises of employment, housing, and other assistance to get them to board the planes out of San Antonio, Texas.

A woman identified as "Perla" and a man identified as "Emanuel" are named in the lawsuit, which says they waited outside of shelters in Texas and persuaded migrants with $10 gift certificates to tell them about the transport "pretending to be good Samaritans offering humanitarian assistance."

The recruiter who spoke to CNN said his "only intention was to help the people so they could get some stability."

"Everything was always voluntary. No one was ever forced to do anything," he added.

The man said once the migrants touched down in Martha's Vineyard, he received a worried message from one of them after they realized that no one was expecting them.

"There's nothing here. We're adrift here, these people didn't even know we would arrive," said part of the message, CNN reported.

The man told CNN that he then contacted the woman identified as "Perla," who texted him: "Tell them to call the numbers we gave them. The church. The state has to take care of them."

Locals on Martha's Vineyard quickly came to the aid of the migrants who were later relocated to a military base in Cape Cod that's designated as an emergency shelter.

An attorney representing a group of the migrants told Insider last week that the immigrants have been left "traumatized" by the stunt.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • John Oliver blames Ron DeSantis's migrant stunt on Fox News and Tucker Carlson

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver opened the show by calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently made news for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard without notifying authorities that they’d be arriving. Oliver believes DeSantis may have been inspired by Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson. “If this seems like a stunt made for Fox News, you are absolutely right,” Oliver said. “But it also may have been made by Fox News, because just two months ago Tucker Carlson did a segment pointing out the whiteness of Martha’s Vineyard, and he had this fun proposal.” Carlson had suggested sending hundreds of thousands of migrants to the small island. Oliver also addressed the accusations leveled against DeSantis and his people by the migrants, claiming they were lied to about what was awaiting them when they boarded the plane. The migrants, who are here legally having requested asylum, have filed a class action lawsuit against the governor. “This stunt was both grim and deeply cynical,” Oliver said, “especially given that the migrants were reportedly lured there with empty promises of jobs and housing, and even handed brochures listing government assistance that they were not eligible for.” Oliver also pointed out that none of the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, with taxpayer dollars, were in the state of Florida. All of them were in the state of Texas when they boarded the planes. “It seems this huge problem for his state, mass migration, is actually so little of a problem he had to borrow 50 migrants from a state halfway across the country,” Oliver said. “But still, you know what? Credit where it’s due. Nothing says I’m against illegal immigration and human trafficking quite like making fake documents to smuggle people across a border.”

  • Watch Pete Buttigieg's Devastating Takedown of Fla.'s Ron DeSantis

    Buttigieg did not come to play.

  • ‘They were preyed upon’: immigration lawyers denounce transport of migrants

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis transported asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in ‘appalling’ political stunt

  • Doug Mastriano said in 2019 women who violated proposed abortion ban should be charged with murder

    Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, said in 2019 that women who underwent abortions that ran afoul of his proposed ban, if it were enacted into law, should be charged with murder.

  • Republicans Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar 'may have had serious cognitive issues,' Jan. 6 committee advisor says

    Republican Denver Riggleman brands House Freedom Caucus members Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar as conspiracy theorists in Jan. 6 tell-all, "The Breach."

  • Nadler feuded with Schiff, Pelosi over 'unconstitutional' impeachment of Donald Trump

    House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler feuded with Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over Trump's 'unconstitutional' impeachment process, a new book claims.

  • Fox News Anchor Doesn’t Ask Texas AG About Fleeing Home to Avoid Subpoena

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner interviewed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday morning for several minutes, focusing the conservation solely on immigration and the consistent surge of migrants at the southern American border.One subject that never came up, however, was the viral news story in which Paxton fled his home less than 24 hours earlier to avoid being served with a subpoena.With her morning news program The Faulkner Focus dedicating much of its time on Tuesday to “Amer

  • Brittney Griner’s Former Baylor Coach Offers Callous Response to Her Russian Detainment

    No one has ever accused women’s college basketball coach Kim Mulkey of being the warm and fuzzy type. That’s never been more apparent than in her response to former player Brittney Griner’s wrongful detainment in Russia.

  • Twitter Horrified After Rachel Dolezal's NSFW OnlyFans Pictures Leak

    Rachel Dolezal, the former white NAACP chapter president who made headlines a few years ago for claiming she identifies as Black, has an OnlyFans account,

  • Maine man convicted of 11 charges stemming from Capitol riot

    A Maine man who joined rioters at the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of 11 charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, charged to the front line on Jan. 6, 2021, and assaulted officers including three from the Metropolitan and Capitol Police Departments who testified against him. Fitzsimons faced the most serious charges stemming from the attempt to stop or delay the counting of electoral votes.

  • Woman leaves TikTok speechless with post-jaw-surgery transformation: 'I didn't expect that'

    Jax went viral for her TikTok showcasing her before-and-after appearances during jaw surgery.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • Former Chicago graduate student found guilty of spying for China

    A Chinese national living in Chicago was convicted of spying for the Chinese government on Monday. Ji Chaoqun, 31, a former graduate student at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, one count of acting as an agent of China and one count of making a material false statement to the U.S. Army. Evidence presented at the two-week trial showed that Ji had operated under the orders of top intelligence officers in the Jiangsu Province Ministry of State Security, a provincial division of China’s Ministry of State Security.

  • Republicans block probe of contributions by Chinese elites to Trump PAC through spa operator

    Elections finance law complaints against an Asian day-spa operator from South Florida who allegedly funneled contributions from Chinese elites, likely including foreign nationals, to a campaign committee backing then-President Donald Trump have quietly been dismissed.

  • Man vanished while meeting a friend over a year ago. Texas cops just found his remains

    The 22-year-old went missing “due to foul play,” investigators said.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's aides were 'annoyed' by DeSantis' migrant stunt: NYT

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew dozens of migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard earlier this month in a massive publicity move.

  • ‘Would-be robber’ left baffled when store clerk pulls his own gun, Florida cops say

    Video shows the suspect fumbled to explain his shotgun.

  • 10 repelled attacks and mass flights of Iranian-made Shahed drones General Staff report

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:58 The Armed Forces of Ukraine has repelled Russian attacks near 10 cities and towns over the course of Tuesday, 27 September. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 September Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks near Soledar, Maiorsk, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vyimka, Spirne, Pervomaiske and Kamianka.

  • Fetterman releases new ad defending his record on crime under deluge of GOP attacks

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has released a new ad in an attempt to defend his record on criminal justice after a deluge of ads from his Senate opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

  • Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep well’ after seeing suicide content viewed by Molly Russell

    A psychiatrist who reviewed the case of Molly Russell told an inquest he was left sleepless after seeing the suicide material she watched on social media.