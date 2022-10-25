Man helping sister with broken-down car killed by accused drunk driver, Texas cops say

A Texas man was hit and killed by an accused drunk driver while helping his sister after her car broke down, according to Houston-area police.

The car became stranded on the shoulder of a Harris County toll road on Oct. 15, Ted Heap, Harris County Precinct 5 constable, said in a release shared to Facebook.

Obinna Ugbonta, 24, was working on the vehicle early in the morning when a black sedan crashed into the car at a high speed, the release said.

The driver of the sedan, 30-year-old Michael Tinubu, was accused of being drunk at the wheel, the release said.

Ugbonta was killed and his older sister was injured, Heap said. Tinubu, however, was unharmed.

Police arrested him, and he’s facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to the release.

