Man helps himself to cash at self-checkout counter

A man was caught on camera helping himself to money from the self-checkout counter at a Memphis grocery store.

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you recognize the person they believe is responsible for multiple thefts in the area near Highway 64 and Interstate 40.

The theft happened at 3:40 p.m. at the Kroger store located at 9025 Highway 64 on July 10.

Officers were told a man entered the business and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter.

He gained access to the cash drawer and removed money from it, MPD said.

Surveillance video shows the man grabbing stacks of cash from the drawer and stuffing it in his pants.

The man then fled the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40′s. He was driving an older model black Cadillac Escalade, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chapman with Appling Farm GIB at 901-636-4402 or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

