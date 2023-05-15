Man hid $11 million in income, prosecutors say

May 15—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man was ordered to pay the government nearly $1 million for filing false tax returns for his business for several years, concealing more than $11 million in income.

Brandon Michalak, 41, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Greensboro to two counts of filing a false tax return. He was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution of $956,028 to the IRS.

According to court-filed documents, Michalak was part owner of a metal recycling business, Sarah's Recycling, that specialized in the collection and bulk resale of used catalytic converters. Michalak operated the business from his home.

From 2014 to 2018, Michalak reported minimal taxable income and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is a refundable credit designed to provide relief for low- to moderate-income working people.

Simultaneously, Michalak led a lavish lifestyle that included home and property purchases without financing, home renovations, pool installation, extravagant jewelry purchases in cash, and at least 20 vehicle purchases for himself and family members. As an example, he paid approximately $136,788 in cash for the purchase of a 2018 BMW Alpina.