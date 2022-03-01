Man hid in attic and secretly filmed woman he met on OnlyFans, New Hampshire cops say

A woman’s accused stalker broke into her home several times, hid in her attic and secretly filmed her as she slept after they met on OnlyFans, an online adult subscription service she used for income, New Hampshire police say.

The night she called authorities, she awoke to him standing in her doorway staring at her, according to court documents unsealed Feb. 28 and obtained by McClatchy News. He told officers after his arrest that he had stolen her key and had a copy of it made at Home Depot so he could continue entering the home.

Pennsylvania resident Mauricio Damian-Guerrero, 20, of Bensalem, was arrested on Feb. 9 after the woman called police to report someone had broken in, Somersworth police said in a Feb. 10 news release. Authorities found him on the roof and he was subsequently charged with four counts of burglary.

More charges could possibly be filed in the case, according to prosecutors, WCVB5 reported.

Damian-Guerrero drove more than 350 miles from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, to get to the Somersworth, New Hampshire, home and is accused of filming the woman’s private areas while she was sleeping the night of his arrest, according to an affidavit. Multiple videos of the victim were found on the man’s phone, according to police.

“It was clear from (the woman’s) hands visibly shaking that she was distraught and upset over the news she just received regarding these videos and Mauricio being in her home,” a detective wrote.

During the investigation, the victim told investigators it seemed like Damian-Guerrero had been in her attic for some time, as they found food, urine in a cup and his headphones up there, according to the affidavit. When police went into the attic, officers “found exactly what she described,” including a Tile Bluetooth tracking device.

Initially, the woman said she met her alleged stalker in October through OnlyFans and “said he seemed nice at first” when she lived at another residence in Dover, according to court documents.

Story continues

“She gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace…She never really wanted to meet him, but he was very pushy and eventually she was walking to her car and noticed a car pulled over close to her. She saw him ducking and hiding inside his car,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Eventually he told investigators that he had broken into her Dover apartment before later breaking into her Somersworth residence multiple times, officers wrote.

Damian-Guerrero told officers the woman “wanted a man to be obsessed with her and stalk her,” the affidavit said. He also told them that he had planned “to put (the Tile) in her car to track her,” according to the document.

He appeared in Strafford County Superior Court for an arraignment and was released on bail last week, according to WCVB5. He’s barred from going to New Hampshire, contacting the woman and has to wear a tracking device.

“He was released with pretty strict bail conditions,” Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod told the outlet. “But it is an ongoing concern of ours, the safety of the victim during the pendency of this case, so that is why we asked for him to be held pending trial.”

‘Bring you down.’ Washington woman poses as man to send threats to officials, feds say

Is an ‘unwanted’ Apple AirTag tracking you? Here’s how to tell — and what you can do

Basketball coach lured underage player into sex acts, then cyberstalked her, feds say

Marine used fake social media accounts to threaten women for nude photos in CA, feds say