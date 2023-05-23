Man hid camera in bedroom and bathroom of home to film kids, Alabama deputies say

A man is in custody after he was accused of planting hidden cameras in his house to film minors, Alabama deputies said.

Marshall County deputies responded to a home in October after a tip about the sexual assault of two boys in the town of Albertville, according to a May 22 news release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were told about hidden cameras in the bedroom where a minor slept and a bathroom that was frequently used by minors.

Deputies conducted interviews and found that the cameras had been installed by the 57-year-old homeowner, according to the release.

McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the children.

“During the execution of the search warrant, investigators recovered numerous digital storage devices,” the release said.

On May 18, the digital forensics lab told deputies it had found child pornography on an external hard drive found at the home in October, police said. The lab also found videos that had been recorded from a hidden camera in the homeowner’s bathroom, the release said.

On the hard drive, there were images of naked children under the age of 10 that had been downloaded from the internet, deputies said.

Deputies said they also found videos of a child in their underwear in a bedroom inside the Albertville home.

On May 19, the homeowner was taken into custody and charged with 11 counts of possession of obscene matter and two counts of voyeurism, according to jail records.

Both charges carry a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years for each count, deputies said.

Albertville is 66 miles northeast of Birmingham.

Ice cream truck slams into apartment and badly injures 12-year-old, Louisiana cops say

Restaurant manager touched young female workers, asked them to sleep over, CA suit says

Newborn twins found dead in trash at Ohio home, cops say. 16-year-old mom arrested

Man accidentally shoots and kills twin while pistol whipping another man, AL cops say