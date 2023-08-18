Man hid camera in employee restroom, Louisiana cops say. His sister-in-law found it

A woman spotted a “flashing” red light while she used an employee restroom, police in Louisiana say. Now, her brother-in-law is charged.

The 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 17, and charged with video voyeurism, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.

Deputies were called to a business in West Monroe after the caller told authorities her sister found a wireless camera hidden in the employee restroom, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by McClatchy News.

The victim said she knew she was being recorded because she could see a “red light flashing,” her sister told authorities.

During their investigation, deputies learned the camera had a base station that was connected to the business’s Wi-Fi router, the affidavit said. Security video showed the caller’s husband installed the device a week earlier on Aug. 9.

The man showed up as deputies were still investigating and denied knowing about the device, authorities said. However, a search of his cell phone revealed an app for the camera had been deleted, according to the affidavit.

The suspect remained in custody at the Ouachita Parish Jail on a $20,000 bond as of Aug. 18, online records show.

West Monroe is about 190 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

